Hades gets a price drop with an amazing 20% off deal

Everyone’s favourite Prince of the Underworld is back again, and this time you can snatch up his game on the cheap.

Over at Currys PC World, you can bag yourself the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of Hades for just £19.97, (20% off the usual RRP). If you’ve yet to upgrade to next-gen then you can also grab this deal on PS4.

For those who missed out on the craze, Hades was released back in 2020 and quickly became one of the best games of the year. It puts you in the role of Zagreus, the son of the titular God Hades, and tasks you with escaping hell to reach the golden gates of Olympus.

The gameplay is rogue-like, so as you play you will get to grips with enemies and learn how to upgrade your attacks and health until you’re slashing your way through Hell with ease.

And for those wanting to play on the PS5, developer Supergiant makes innovative use of the PS5’s DualSense controller, letting you unleash attacks and even pet your three-headed dog Cerberus with the adaptive triggers.

So for any dog lovers out there, know that on the PS5 you will be able to feel the happy little growl of Cerberus, produced via subtle haptic feedback from the controller.

For anyone wanting to play on the other aforementioned consoles, the stunning visuals will keep you busy, alongside the plethora of interesting Greek Gods you will get to talk to and battle it out with.

Even if this is your first rogue-like title, Hades is such a fun game to play that it’s an easy one to recommend, particularly at this reduced price.