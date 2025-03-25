Enjoy convenient cordless cleaning for less with this Gtech AirRam MK2 deal

If you want powerful, cordless cleaning without any unnecessary extras, all for a bargain price, then the Gtech AirRam MK2 is a fantastic choice.

The Gtech AirRam MK2 is currently just £149.15 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, which is over a massive £80 off its usual price.

The Gtech AirRam MK2 is now under £150 on Amazon Enjoy powerful and cordless cleaning without spending a fortune, with this deal on the four-star Gtech AirRam MK2 vacuum cleaner. Amazon

Was £229.99

Now £149.15 View Deal

Fitted with Gtech’s AirLoc technology, the AirRam MK2 is a powerful cordless vacuum that makes light work of everything from crumbs and debris to embedded pet hair in carpet fibres too.

As you push the vacuum forwards, the floor head will pick up larger pieces of mess while pulling it backwards enables its flap to flip down and lock into place, thus creating a tighter seal to ensure all dirt gets picked up.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the Gtech AirRam MK2 doesn’t come equipped with multiple attachments and tools. If you would like a vacuum that can cope with detailing then you may need to opt for a more versatile option like this five-star Shark cordless vacuum deal.

Weighing just 3.2kg, we found the AirRam MK2 to be incredibly easy to manoeuvre. In fact, pushing the vacuum forwards on a hard floor felt as if it were “gliding”, thanks to its lightweight model, four wheels and motorised brush bar alike.

Otherwise, as the AirRam MK2 sports a low-profile handle, it’s easy to reach underneath low-lying furniture such as sofas, beds and coffee tables too.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Its front sports LED lights to illuminate your cleaning path and ensure you don’t miss any hard-to-spot dirt, while the battery lasts for around 40 minutes at a time, which should be enough to see you through a whole house clean before needing to recharge.

We gave the Gtech AirRam MK2 a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding its “headlights are cool, the new bin’s dirt-ejection mechanism is handy, and the AirLoc design is an effective way to improve performance.”