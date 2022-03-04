Grado GT220 earbuds drop to lowest price yet on Amazon

The Grado GT220 were one of our favourite earbuds of a few years back, the Brooklyn-based (and family run) company delving into the true wireless market for the first time with predictably impressive results.

They’ve dropped in price since their launch, but this latest deal is the lowest price we’ve seen for them on Amazon at £179.95. At launch the RRP was £249 before they fell in price last year to £199.

GT220 earbuds drop to lowest price ever on Amazon This latest deal see Grado’s GT220 earbuds fall to their lowest price on Amazon UK Amazon UK

Save £19.05

Now £179.95 View Deal

Featuring a lightweight design of 5g for each earbud these earphones take advantage of Grado’s expertise in tuning audio for headphones. While they don’t feature any form active noise cancellation, they instead rely on the strength of their passive noise isolating design to block out noises. There’s also a choice of silicone ear-tips to find the best seal for blocking sounds and audio.

Lowest price yet for the Grados since launch

Audio is produce by single 8mm drivers, delivering a performance the reviewer said featured a tonal balance that “is impeccable. From the bright, attacking top end of the frequency range to the deep, luxuriously textured bottom end, they’re even-handed, lavishly detailed and keen to deliver every scrap of information no matter how small or insignificant it may initially seem”. If that’s not a glowing recommendation from a five-star review, we don’t know what is.

Bluetooth 5.0 with support for SBC, AAC and aptX means you’ll get good audio from iOS and Android devices, while operation is through the touch controls that cover play, pause and skip music, volume adjustment, phone calls and activating the digital assistants on a mobile device.

You get six hours of battery from the GT220, the charging case offers another five charges for 36 hours in total. Qi wireless charging is supported too, if you have a compatible charging mat to hand.

While the Grado GT220 don’t have the range of features or app support that a WF-1000XM4 or Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but audiophiles will want to check out their performance, especially from a brand with the reputation of Grado. And at this lower price, it makes it even easier to give them a try.