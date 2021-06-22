Grab this Switch Lite and Animal Crossing bundle for just £199

eBay is currently offering a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle that essentially sees you get the incredibly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for free.

You can buy the Switch Lite bundle for just £199, which is usually the price of the portable game console alone. With Nintendo hardware rarely falling in price, this is one of the best-value deals you’ll likely find.

For those not in the know, the Switch Lite is a cheaper version of the standard Nintendo Switch. It can play all the same games, albeit on a slightly smaller screen. Its main trade off is that it can’t be connected to a television, but that may well be a boon if you prefer something portable or don’t want your children hogging the TV.

We gave the Switch Lite a 4-star rating in our review, with former Game’s Editor Jade King saying in her verdict:

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. Yet the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, however, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also an excellent game to be bundled with the Switch. It’s a relaxing venture that sees you travel to a new island with the objective of building up a new town. You can socialise with the island residents, go fishing in the ocean, or even go digging for fossils which you can donate to a museum.

We gave Animal Crossing: New Horizons a five-star rating, with our verdict summarising:

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best game I’ve played this year, and immediately cements itself as one of the generation’s defining experiences. Fans will be playing it for years, watching as the seasons roll by and unveil the true potential of what has been created here.”

So whether you’re looking for a gift to keep your children occupied during the summer holidays, or even fancy a portable gaming companion yourself for long train journeys, then this is the best Switch Lite bundle you’ll likely find right now.