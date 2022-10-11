 large image

Grab the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A series for £349 in this great bundle deal

You can make the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds A series your own, all in one fell swoop, with this great Amazon Prime bundle deal.

If you’re looking for a great new smartphone and some earbuds too then look no further; Amazon Prime has just launched a deal which will see you get both, for just £349.99. The modestly-priced camera specialist Pixel 6a is available along with the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds now for an excellent price, so you’ll want to grab them before they’re gone.

Grab the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series for just £349

Grab the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series for just £349

With this excellent deal, you can buy the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds A-Series for a combined price of just £349. That price will net you a highly capable phone with a brilliant camera for the price, alongside solid-sounding earbuds with great Google Assistant integration.

Having reviewed both of these products in-depth, we’re assured of their quality. The Pixel 6a has the same powerful Tensor processor that’s in the Pixel 6 Pro, so it offers a high standard of performance and does support 5G connectivity. The cameras, so often the highlight of Pixel phones, once again maintain their strong reputation, with this phone taking highly detailed shots which hold up when shot in well-lit or gloomy surroundings (though indoor shots can sometime lack a bit of punch.) What’s more, it even boasts some clever camera trickery such as Magic Eraser and Night Sight to make the most of your pictures.

Our only real qualms with the handset are its relatively slow charging speed, and lack of an enhanced display refresh rate.

We were similarly pleased with the Pixel Buds A-Series, which offered a smooth, clear sound that was very good given the affordable price point of these earphones. On top of that, they fit comfortably into the ear, and the integration with Google Assistant is, as perhaps you’d expect, excellently executed as well.

