Already reduced in price, use the eBay 10% off discount code PURCHASE and buy the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless headphones for an exceptional £161.90.

With an RRP of £220, this listing of the Sony WF-1000XM3 already sees a decent £40.11 off at £179.89 via the Cheapest Electrical eBay store on these opened but unused headphones.

Want a further 10% saving on top? Quote the discount code PURCHASE at the eBay checkout and enjoy a further £17.99 off, taking these highly recommended true wireless headphones down to just £161.90 before the code expires on January 16th.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds that money can buy, offering an exceptional design, fit and above all else, audio quality.

The package deal, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have been awarded five stars, with resident TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney, succinctly putting it: “The Sony WF-1000XM3 deliver top quality features and sound. They’re the best pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds since, well, the Sony WF-1000X.”

First things first is the noise cancellation technology at work here, providing an exceptional bubble of sound that minimises the hum of background noise. Working seamlessly with its HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip, providing the engineering of a DAC and analogue amplifier, digital noise-cancellation engine and a 24-bit signal processor to achieve a beautiful, closed-off sound.

This gives the perfect environment for audio to pass through, ticking all the boxes with a clear, full-bodied sound that is expansive and immersive.

Offering the Sony Ergonomic Tri-hold structure, these true wireless headphones set out to offer a comfortable, secure fit, too. The headphones also come with a selection of tips for you to choose between.

On top of excellent noise cancellation, the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones also feature voice assistance with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in (dependent on your preference). To boot, they also offer an impressive 24-hour battery life with charging case top-up.

A great pair of earbuds, it goes without saying at their original price point it can be out of a lot of people’s budgets. However, with the eBay discount code PURCHASE save 10% on the already reduced Sony WF-1000XM3s you can pick up a new pair for £161.90.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…