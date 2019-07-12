Grab the Sonos Beam on the cheap with this limited time deal

You can grab a Sonos Beam soundbar with £30 off thanks to this great Currys PC World deal.

The deal is now live and marks a £30 saving on the Sonos Beam’s regular £399 RRP. If you’re looking for a top notch soundbar to upgrade your home cinema experience you’ll really want to jump on this deal.

The Beam is a smart soundbar from iconic audio brand Sonos. It’s one of a select few products to score 5/5 in our in-depth Sonos Beam review. Highlights include top-notch, balanced audio quality, Alexa and Sonos multi-room support.

As we noted in our Sonos Beam review:

“This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks. It fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multiroom speakers, and it has no problem fulfilling its promise of controlling TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. Integrated Alexa support works as well on the Sonos Beam as it does on Amazon’s own Echo products.”

The Sonos Beam is one of many products to get a cracking discount during Currys PC World’s Blag Tag deals event. We’ve seen other cracking deals on everything from TVs to kitchen goods.

We’re expecting yet more great Sonos deals to appear in the very near future thanks to the imminent arrival of Amazon Prime Day 2019. The event is set to start on Monday and end at the end of play Tuesday. In the past we’ve seen the event feature great discount on numerous soundbars and smart speakers, including ones from Sonos.

