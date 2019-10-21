Get a cheap contract deal on the Pixel 4 and pay just £32.99 a month in this 2GB tariff with £20 off the upfront cost when you use the code IDM20.

Buy: Pixel 4 for £32.99 a month with £20 off upfront costs and free Chromebook

Be one of the first to get your hands on the latest Google flagship smartphone, the Pixel 4, which was unveiled in the Made by Google event last week for just £32.99 a month.

Perfect for those who aren’t such heavy, out and about smartphone users, enjoy this excellent value 2GB tariff with unlimited minutes and texts and pay just £32.99 a month on top of an upfront cost of only £49.99 when you use the £20 off code IDM20, dropping down from £69.99. If that wasn’t enough, iD will also throw in a free HP Chromebook.

The Pixel 4 is here, looking not too dissimilar from the Pixel 3, aside from its slightly slimmer bezel, noticeable mostly at its chin. With a 5.7-inch OLED FHD+ display, the similarities do appear to continue in terms of appearance. However, when looking at the back, Google has done away with its two-tone look, instead opting for matte glass with a matte black border on each of the coloured variants.

Perhaps one of the most interesting upgrades from the Pixel 3 is the Pixel 4’s cranked up refresh rate, taking it from 60Hz to 90Hz. This allows for a smoother, faster overall performance combined with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB RAM, 2GB more than the Pixel 3.

In terms of features, the Pixel 4 adopts new hand gestures, allowing you to do tasks like skip songs and stop alarms simply by flicking your hands a certain way, all without actually physically handling your phone. The Pixel 4 now also comes with Face ID, allowing you to unlock your phone just by looking at it, doing away with its fingerprint sensor altogether.

Of course, the cameras, especially its rear components, are an exciting addition, seeing the Pixel take on a dual camera package with the inclusion of both a main 12MP sensor and 16MP telephoto sensor. Known for its great smartphone cameras, Google has also made improvements to the impressive Night Sight low light shooting mode launched with the Pixel 3, allowing you to capture the galaxies with your Pixel 4.

Complete with the iD Mobile 2GB tariff, if you’re that person constantly asking for the Wi-Fi password, this contract is ideal for those who don’t need a lot of data, especially when it comes with a free Chromebook and, of course, the brand new Pixel 4.

