This Garmin Vivoactive 3 price crash is simply unmissable

Struggling to get in your exercise now the days are getting colder? A new gadget could be just the thing you need. Fortunately, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is going cheap at John Lewis.

Originally priced at £279.99, the watch can now be bought in black for £149.99 and in white for £158.00. Whichever you pick, you’ll be saving yourself well over £100.

John Lewis Deal Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch Save yourself a whopping £130 on the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS at John Lewis. With contactless payment, a solid heart rate monitor and up to 13 hours of battery life, you really don't want to miss this deal.

This lightweight sports watch is packed full of functions to help you keep track of your fitness and health. It measures step count, resting and active heart rate, the amount of sleep you’re getting and even your stress levels. It can also help you lower that last one, offering guided breathing exercises to help you keep your cool.

The Vivoactive 3 can also measure your performance in all kinds of exercises. These include basic things like running or cycling, plus more unusual pursuits like skiing. By syncing it with Garmin’s companion app you can easily collate all of your data – as well as downloading some snazzy new watch faces for added personalisation.

While the Vivoactive 3 foregoes some of the more advanced coaching features seen in Garmin’s premium smartwatches, it still has plenty to offer. You can set yourself a step goal which the watch will adjust based on your performance, alongside reminders to keep moving which can trigger if you’re inactive for long periods of time.

Durable, with a screen that can still be read in bright sunlight, the Vivoactive 3 is perfect for outdoor use. It’s even perfectly fine to take it swimming, since the watch is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. It should be noted that this deal comes with John Lewis’ much celebrated 2-year guarantee, so you needn’t worry in the unlikely event that something does go wrong.

The only drawback is that the Vivoactive 3 doesn’t include on-board music storage. You’ll need to carry a phone if you want to stay entertained while exercising.

It more than makes up for this fault with its battery, however. Those covering long distances, in particular, will be pleased with the Vivoactive’s 3’s 13 hours of GPS battery life (and 7 days maximum battery life) as well as its speedy charging rate.

Our reviewer gave the Vivoactive 3 an 8/10 rating, praising its heart rate monitor, its easily readable display and its longevity.

This is a fantastic deal that nets you a news sports watch for a super cheap price. Jog over to John Lewis now for your chance to pick one up.

