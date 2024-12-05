Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering PS5 DualSense controllers on the cheap for a limited time only.

The online retail giant is selling DualSense controllers in either Black (as featured) or classic White for just £39.99 right now, which is downright cheap. That’s a whopping £25 saving on Sony’s £64.99 RRP.

Save £25 on PS5 DualSense controllers

Save £25 on PS5 DualSense controllers

Amazon is selling the DualSense controller at a huge £25 discount, but only for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Save £25
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

We should point out that Sony itself is also running a deal on the DualSense at the moment, but that it can’t compete with Amazon. £44.99 is good, but it still falls short on value.

Sony’s PS5 controller is so unique and such a core part of the package, we granted it a stand alone review at launch. Former Gaming Editor Jade King reviewed this at the time, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” said Jade. “It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

Those features are led by a pair of Adaptive Trigger buttons, which provide a fine level of force feedback. Together with the best haptics in the business, it makes for a way more immersive experience than we’d experienced up to the PS5’s release.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You only need to go hands-on with Sony’s recent Astro Bot game to see what this can do. Suddenly there’s real weigh and heft to in-game mechanisms, while you can literally feel the differences in materials as your little character walks over them.

Besides this headline feature, the DualSense is simply a very accomplished controller. It’s built well, with a solid feel, and its battery life is much better than previous PlayStation controllers.

Talking of which, the DualSense represented a bit of a design departure from Sony. This is a slightly larger, more ergonomic controller than previous DualShock controllers.

You might like…

This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

This Huawei Watch GT 5 deal includes a free pair of wireless earbuds

Hannah Davies 19 mins ago
O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

O2’s Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is still running with a massive 150GB data included

Jon Mundy 49 mins ago
EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

EE’s iPhone 16 Pro deal is out of this world

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Vodafone and Three allowed to merge into UK’s biggest network

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The latest UE Wonderboom 4 gets a red hot price cut at Amazon US

The latest UE Wonderboom 4 gets a red hot price cut at Amazon US

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This half-price Beats Solo Buds deal is even better than Black Friday

This half-price Beats Solo Buds deal is even better than Black Friday

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access