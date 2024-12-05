Grab a cheap PS5 DualSense controller while you can

Amazon is offering PS5 DualSense controllers on the cheap for a limited time only.

The online retail giant is selling DualSense controllers in either Black (as featured) or classic White for just £39.99 right now, which is downright cheap. That’s a whopping £25 saving on Sony’s £64.99 RRP.

Save £25

Now £39.99 View Deal

We should point out that Sony itself is also running a deal on the DualSense at the moment, but that it can’t compete with Amazon. £44.99 is good, but it still falls short on value.

Sony’s PS5 controller is so unique and such a core part of the package, we granted it a stand alone review at launch. Former Gaming Editor Jade King reviewed this at the time, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense,” said Jade. “It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

Those features are led by a pair of Adaptive Trigger buttons, which provide a fine level of force feedback. Together with the best haptics in the business, it makes for a way more immersive experience than we’d experienced up to the PS5’s release.

You only need to go hands-on with Sony’s recent Astro Bot game to see what this can do. Suddenly there’s real weigh and heft to in-game mechanisms, while you can literally feel the differences in materials as your little character walks over them.

Besides this headline feature, the DualSense is simply a very accomplished controller. It’s built well, with a solid feel, and its battery life is much better than previous PlayStation controllers.

Talking of which, the DualSense represented a bit of a design departure from Sony. This is a slightly larger, more ergonomic controller than previous DualShock controllers.