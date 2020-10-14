GoPro Hero 9 Black gets its very first price drop in the Prime Day sales

The GoPro Hero 9 Black has seen its very first price reduction in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales, with GoPro’s latest action camera benefitting from a £66 price cut.

The Hero 9 Black only launched a couple of months ago, making the action camera’s inclusion in the Amazon Prime Day sales surprising but nevertheless very welcome. It’s now available at £389.99 on Amazon UK, with a selfie stick thrown into the price.

Deal: GoPro Hero 9 Black with selfie stick for just £389.99 (was £456.90)

The older GoPro Hero 8 Black may still be more affordable at this price, but the GoPro 9 Black boasts some exciting new features such as 5K video capture, improved battery life and a front display which is ideal for vloggers.

The action camera is also capable of highly detailed photos at 20MP quality, while super-smart software enables the snapper to capture footage 15-30 seconds prior to when you hit record.

As well as the camera, the box includes a carrying case, rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mount, USB-C Cable and a selfie stick. That should be all you need for capturing your next holiday in video or starting up your very own vlog from home.

We’ve yet to review the GoPro Hero 9 Black, and we we can’t fully vouch for its quality just yet, but GoPro is renowned for the producing the very best action cameras on the market, so it’s hardly a gamble.

And if you’re still not convinced by the GoPro Hero 9 Black Prime Day deal, why not check out all the other bargains to be had via our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals hub?

