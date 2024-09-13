Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an action camera that’s compact, easy to use and able to capture high-quality footage all for a bargain price, then the GoPro Hero 11 Mini is the device for you. 

Get the GoPro Hero 11 Mini action camera for just £199.99 from Argos and save a massive £50 off its RRP. 

Whether you’re a seasoned vlogger or you’re a total camera newbie, the GoPro Hero is compact, powerful and able to capture high-quality shots with minimal effort.

At just 133g and measuring just 5.12cm (height) by 5.24cm (width) by 3.8cm (depth), the GoPro Hero 11 Mini packs the same power as the larger Hero 11 into a much smaller and more compact model. The only major thing it’s missing is an on-device display, but you can tune into what’s being filmed via your phone.

Its compact size makes it especially ideal for capturing point-of-view footage using helmet and body mounts (which are sold separately) while its light weight means it can be worn comfortably without getting in the way while you’re on the move. 

The Hero 11 Mini can capture footage in stunning 5.3K detail for high-resolution videos, plus you can capture 24.7MP high-quality stills from video too just by using the GoPro Quik app.

Speaking of the GoPro Quik app, it’s compatible with iOS and Android devices and allows you to easily edit your captured footage with just a few taps. You can also pair the Quik app to your Hero 11 Mini and use your phone as a remote for your camera. 

Using the Hero 11 Mini is perfect for beginners and seasoned pros alike, thanks to its one-button operating system and Pro Controls. To start recording, all you need to do is press the shutter button to power up the camera and you’re ready to go. 

If you want more control over your footage, say you want to adjust the resolution, frame rates, digital lenses and image quality then switch over to Pro Controls to set up the shots exactly the way you want them. 

The Hero 11 Mini also boasts GoPro’s stabilisation technology, coined HyperSmooth which improves stabilisation for 4:3 aspect ratio footage and AutoBoost for maximum stabilisation with minimal image cropping. This means you can film while on the move and have even shaky footage appear smooth. 

Whether you’re a seasoned vlogger and want a compact yet powerful new action camera to film or you’re new to cameras and want one that’s easy to use but still provides fantastic results then this deal on the GoPro Hero 11 Mini is not to be missed. 

