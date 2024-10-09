GoPro Hero 10 for just £199? Rude not to

Don’t miss out on this standout action cam deal. The GoPro Hero 10 Black has plunged to just £199 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The Hero 10 Black has dropped from £249.99 to just £199 for a limited time only. That’s a 20% saving, or £50 off the popular action camera.

It’s also a huge £280 off the original £479.99 price of the GoPro when it launched in 2021, saving you almost 60% after just three years on the market.

You will need an Amazon Prime account to access any of the great deals in today’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Luckily, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, giving new users an opportunity to access this deal and loads more at no cost. Simply head over to Amazon now to sign up and make sure you cancel before your 30 days are up to avoid being charged a penny for Prime.

Is the GoPro Hero 10 Black worth buying?

A cut above the rest Pros UI is speedier than ever thanks to the GP2 processor

Higher fps rates across the board

HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation is a technological marvel

Eye-catching footage Cons Struggles in low light

Very steep price tag

The Hero 10 Black is GoPro’s 2021 flagship action camera powered by the brand’s newest GP2 processor for snappy, responsive performance.

The camera can record stunning 5.3K/60p video, capture sharp 23-megapixel stills and be used to live stream in 1080p Full HD. It can even be used as a webcam when needed.

Along with 5.3K, the Hero 10 Black is capable of capturing detailed 8x slo-mo footage in 2.7K and features a hydrophobic lens to repel water and help eliminate lens flare.

HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation, meanwhile, ensures that footage remains smooth and stable with horizon-levelling for perfectly straight results.

Design-wise, the camera features two displays – a front and a rear one – so you can easily monitor your footage and is water resistant up to 33m without any additional casing. We found the battery life to be good enough to get through a day of shooting in some cases, while a full recharge will take just over two hours.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 10 Black review.

