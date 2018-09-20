GoPro Black Friday 2018: Deals we expect and discounts live now

Best GoPro Deals: Those looking for a new action camera will want to keep their eyes peeled for some top GoPro deals this Black Friday.

Whether you’re holding out until November 23 or itching to grab yourself a new GoPro before then, we’ve got all the best deals for you.

GoPro Black Friday 2018

It’ll be well worth tuning in for Black Friday 2018 in a couple of months time. You invariably find a whole bunch of money-off deals on the famed action camera brand.

Black Friday 2017 saw some great deals on a range of GoPro gear, including the GoPro Hero 6 Black, GoPro Hero 5 Black, and even the discontinued GoPro Karma Drone.

GoPro deals live right now

Of course, when you need a new action camera, you need a new action camera. If that active holiday-of-a-lifetime is booked for prior to November 23, no Black Friday bargain is going to be good enough. Now’s also a great time as GoPro prices will drop in light of the newly released GoPro Hero 7 Black, Silver and White models.

Older models are now discontinued so retailers will look to clear stock, so it could be worth waiting a few weeks if you’re not in a massive rush.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find a bunch of the best GoPro deals from the UK’s top online retailers – all available right now.

Here’s a run down of some of the best prices for these brilliant cameras.

Jump to: Which GoPro should you get?

Best GoPro Deals

Right now, Amazon generally has lowest price for most GoPro models including the Hero 6 Black and Hero 5 Black. GoPro has also taken an impressive 40% off its Karma drone with Hero6 Black bundle. The company is even throwing in a 32GB microSD card to start you off.

Best GoPro Deals – Accessories

A GoPro isn’t complete without all the accessories that make it so fun and easy to use.

GoPro The Strap (Hand, wrist, arm and leg) for £49.99, saving £10 – Currys

GoPro Floaty for £11.21, saving £8.78 – Amazon

GoPro head strap and quick clip for £19.95, saving £5.04 – Amazon

GoPro chest mount harness for £34.99, saving £5 – Amazon



Best Cheap GoPro Deals: Which GoPro should you get?

There are now four current GoPro models to choose from (though there are always older models on offer) and you’ll be making a good choice whichever model you choose.

The current top model is the newly announced GoPro Hero 7 Black, which is followed by the GoPro Hero 7 Silver and then the GoPro Hero 7 White.

The Hero 7 Black includes new features such as improved Hypersmooth elctronic image stabilisation. It can also shoot 4K/60fps. TimeWarp is also a new timelapse mode and it can now livestream to services like Facebook.

The Hero 7 Silver has similar specifications to last year’s Hero 6 Black, missing out on the improved EIS, and timelapse modes. The White model is a replacement for the previous entry-level Hero model.

Older models, like the Hero 6 Black, Hero 5 Black and Hero are all being discontinued in light of the new releases, although these all look very similar.

The Hero 6 Black has double the performance of the Hero 5 Black, such as 4K at 60fps and 1080p at a slow-motion friendly 240fps. The dynamic range, low-light performance and image stabilisation are also much improved. The latter is so much better, you can make the argument that you no longer need a gimbal for smooth footage.

Related: GoPro Hero 6 Black vs GoPro Hero 5 Black

Next down is the Hero 5 Black, which we rated as GoPro’s best camera to date when we reviewed it last year. The waterproof action camera combines all the best features of its predecessors, including a 12-megapixel camera, touchscreen display, dual microphones, video stabilisation, and location capture.

The new entry-level GoPro is the GoPro Hero. This tops out at 1440p/60fps with 10-megapixel still images. Its design is very similar to that of the Hero5 and Hero6 Black models, so it now has a waterproof body without a case and a screen on the back. It does away with the built-in GPS of the more expensive models, however.

Fresh to the family is the GoPro Fusion, which can capture 18-megapixel 360-still images and 5.2K 360-video. It’s the first GoPro to be able to handle this VR-friendly format, and the image quality is truly impressive. Even if you don’t want to shoot spherical footage, however, the Fusion’s OverCapture mode lets you switch your footage to the 1080p flat variety – with the added bonus that you won’t miss anything.

Recently discontinued is the Hero 5 Session, which is a smaller and more compact cube-shaped model, ideal for those looking for the most lightweight and portable action camera.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

Seen any great GoPro deals lately? Tell us on twitter @trustedreviews.