Google’s fantastic Pixel 7 drops to £480 in this unmissable deal

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the easiest Android phones to recommend, and this latest price cut makes it even more of a tempting upgrade.

Head on over to Amazon and you can bag the stunning Google Pixel 7 for just £480.47 – that’s down from the usual £599 RRP. Considering that the original price is a bargain, this extra saving is the icing on the cake.

This represents a saving of £118.53 – or 20% – making it the lowest price the black version has ever dropped to on Amazon UK. You’re really getting yourself a bargain here.

This particular Pixel 7 comes unlocked, so you don’t need to sign up for a lengthy contract. Just pop your SIM inside and you’re away.

The Pixel 7 represents one of the best phones we’ve tested from Google, made all the better by this cracking price. It has a great camera, smooth screen and a high-end design – plus a load of handy Google software tweaks you won’t find in the competition.

Performance for both daily tasks and gaming is excellent thanks to the Google-designed Tensor 2 chipset, while there’s 128GB storage for your files. The 6.3-inch display packs a 90Hz refresh rate and we found it was compact enough to use comfortably with one hand.

Pixel phones have always shone with their camera performance and the story remains true here. There are two rear cameras, both of which can shoot seriously sharp snaps and video. Skin tones are the real star, with everything looking very natural and true to life. The selfie camera is good too, and the camera app sports a load of neat tricks – like face unblur that can save bad photos.

In our glowing Pixel 7 review, we said “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength.” We followed this up by saying “If you’re looking for a mid-range Android phone, and a good camera is your priority, it’s going to be very hard to look past the Pixel 7.”

