Google’s capable 4K Chromecast with Google TV is half price right now

You can currently pick up the Google Chromecast with Google TV at half price, making it a highly affordable 4K streaming solution.

Amazon is selling Google’s 4K streaming puck for £29.99 right now, which is a 50% saving on the £59.99 RRP.

This is for a very neat, compact dongle that plugs into a spare HDMI port around the back of your TV. Once in place, it offers high quality 4K streaming from your favourite services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Now TV.

It’s all accessed through Google’s sharp Google TV UI, which organises all of your content on a combined home screen.

We reviewed the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) at launch and found it to be excellent, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 and calling it “an excellent, feature packed streaming stick that matches, if not beats its Fire and Roku competition”.

With 4K output at 60fps, as well as HDR/Dolby Vision support, it’ll show off high quality content at its best. You also get a useful physical remote control with Google Assistant integration, meaning you can use your voice to search for and control content.

Alternatively, you can just use the circular navigation pad and Enter button, while there are also dedicated shortcut buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

HDMI-CEC support means that the controller can take over your TV’s power on/off and volume functions.

All in all, if you’re looking to turn a dumb TV into a smart one, or you simply hate your ugly, sluggish smart TV UI (also a distinct possibility), this Chromecast with Google TV deal represents an easy way to rectify matters.