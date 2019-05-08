Best Google Pixel 3a XL Deals: Score a Free Google Home Hub or a Free Acer Chromebook

With the curtain finally pulled back on Google’s I/O event, we have all the essential Pixel 3a XL info, including the best deals available.

Thanks to so many leaks ahead of the Pixel 3a XL’s official unveiling, there aren’t too many surprises to be found on Google’s latest affordable flagship, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most exciting phones of 2019.

Featuring no compromise in adapting the Pixel 3 XL’s stellar rear-camera setup all while coming in at the ridiculously low starting price of just £469 – the Pixel 3a XL will be the value flagship to beat.

Saving you the effort of having to find the best Pixel 3a XL deals yourself, we’ve gone the extra mile by bringing them all to this easy to use guide, ready for your perusal. If you want to know more about the Pixel 3a XL specs then just carry on scrolling for our brief summary of the device. For everyone else, behold the best Pixel 3a XL deals on the market.

Pixel 3a XL Best Deals – Best Pixel 3a XL Price

Google Pixel 3a XL – Everything you need to know

In almost all areas, the Pixel 3 XL is an outstanding device. If there was one major hiccup however, it was the out-of-place notch which stood (a bit too tall) against its counterparts. Luckily for the Pixel 3a XL, Google has done away with the controversial notch, sticking with the standard bezel design previously afforded to the Pixel 3.

As one might expect, the Pixel 3a XL and the Pixel 3a are almost identical where specs are concerned, but with the larger 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display comes a device that’s better suited for watching videos. Plus, all that extra real estate gives way to a humongous 3700mAh battery which can see you safely into two-days of use.

Flip the phone over and you’ll find the same single 12-megapixel sensor from the Pixel 3 XL. While that might sound a bit prehistoric, especially when compared to the dual and even triple sensor setups found in some recent flagships, the Pixel 3a XL’s camera still manages to trounce the competition.

Taking the Pixel 3a XL into the wild, you’ll have the ability to capture punchy shots, all of which absorb an impressive amount of detail. With Google’s ‘Night Sight’ mode also making a reappearance, your photos will still have that same flare even during low light scenes. Just don’t expect the exact same experience with the front-facing camera, which now only has one sensor as opposed to two.

Here’s a piece of news that audiophiles have been waiting for: the Pixel 3a XL features a 3.5mm headphone jack. Just when it seemed as though the world was about to plunge into a dongle-only existence, Google has seen fit to bring back the much beloved feature.

With the inclusion of so many great features from the Pixel 3 XL, there had to be some compromises for its more affordable sibling. Just as with the Pixel 3a, the 3a XL is built with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor which is perfectly capable of handling most day-to-day activities, but users will notice the occasional bit of slowdown with gaming.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK