Best Pixel 3 Deals in the UK for February 2019

Now in its third iteration, Google’s Pixel smartphone has solidified itself as a serious contender for the companies that have traditionally dominated the smartphone scene. While it’s certainly not a cheap device, the Pixel 3’s £739 RRP does make it one of the more affordable flagship smartphones, and it can be even more cost effective if you opt for a contract.

If you want to read a bit more about what the Pixel 3 has to offer, then I recommend scrolling past the deals to check out our mini-review near the end of this page.

Sometimes it makes sense to stick with the contract you already have – particularly if it came with a great deal to begin with. In that instance, opting for a SIM free model is your best option.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 3

Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 Recommended

The Pixel 2 was already a great phone, but Google has gone out of its way to improve upon every aspect with the Pixel 3. The biggest upgrade of all however comes in the form of its 12.2-megapixel sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture. Even though there’s no dual-sensor set up to speak of, the Pixel 3 is still able to trounce the competition by offering an insane level of detail in almost any scene.

Review verdict:

“I’m completely taken with the Google Pixel 3. The camera is incredible, design lovely and the software experience makes other Android phones feel antiquated. It’s not as packed to the rafters with as many features as some of the competition, but the simple approach and making sure everything works as well as it should is, for me, more important.

The Google Pixel 3 is the nicest Android phone to actually use and live with on a day-to-day basis. And if you take a lot of pictures, not wanting to faff too much with them in the process, this is the phone for you.”

