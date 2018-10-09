Google Pixel 3 Pre-order: Where to get the best deals right now

Google Pixel 3 Pre-order: Google’s finally (officially) taken the covers off its new Pixel 3 phones. We’ve rounded up where you can pre-order Google’s latest and greatest for the earliest delivery.

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Store

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL are available to pre-order directly from the Google store SIM-free.

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobile Phones Direct has a range of great Pixel 3 deals across different networks. It’s worth noting these are based on a cashback redemption. Here are our top picks:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Three

Three has announced its pre-orders open on Thursday 11th October and will be available from 1st November for all three colours. Three will have the following contracts available:

Google Pixel 3 with all you can eat data, minutes and texts for £99 upfront and £48/month

Google Pixel 3 XL with all you can eat data, minutes and texts for £99 upfront and £54/month

We’ll be keeping this page updated with more Pixel 3 pre-order options as they become available ahead of its wider November 1st release.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 could well be the most leaked flagship phone ever, practically all of the details emerged well ahead of its Made by Google event. Heck, there were even hands-ons well before the big reveal.

But even if the surprise was slightly spoiled, that doesn’t mean we haven’t been hotly anticipating Google’s shining beacon for what Android is capable of.

As expected, the camera is still one of the Google Pixel’s most remarkable features. We’ve long considered the Pixel 2 to have the best overall smartphone camera to date, but the Pixel 3 looks to improve on it in many key areas. Google really bigged up its camera at its event, announcing it had partnered with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The camera is also meant to be a lot smarter, too, with HDR+ and computational expertise making a return. The Pixel Visual Core is even more powerful for the Pixel 3. Google’s promising its Night Sight mode is the end of needing to use flash. It’s calling it the best low-light smartphone camera.

The biggest camera change is actually to the front-facing cameras. There’s now two of them, one of which has a wider angle lens. That’s perfect for when you want to cram more people into your selfies, something Google is calling a Group Selfie Cam. Goodbye selfie sticks.

Oh, the good news is that you still don’t have to worry about storage. There’s still free unlimited cloud storage in Google Photos.

The internals are what you would expect from a flagship phone. That means a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 runs the show, alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone is also IP68 water- and dust-resistant. The new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both include wireless charging for the first time in the series, too.

As with last year, there are two different-sized models. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 display, whereas the 6.3-inch model has a 2960 x 1440 resolution notched display. Google says its flexible OLED is the best display in a Pixel phone yet. There are 64GB and 128GB models but no microSD expansion.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be available in ‘Just Black’, ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Not Pink’ finishes. It also works with the new Pixel Stand wireless charging stand. This brings the Google Assistant to life even when you’re not using the Pixel 3.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.