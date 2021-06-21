Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Nest Mini falls to £19 in anti-Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It may be Prime Day 2021 today, but that doesn’t mean Amazon has all the deals. The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) has just seen a huge reduction through Currys PC World on eBay.

The 2nd Gen Nest Mini is now available for just £19. The smart speaker would usually cost you £49, meaning eBay has slashed a huge £30 (or 61%) off the Google device. Not only that, but shipping is free so you won’t have to pay any extra to get it to your front door. You’ll have to act fast though, as there’s a limited quantity available. 

The Google Nest Mini is the follow up to the Google Home Mini, offering a compact way to access the Google Assistant and play music in your home. 

The smart speaker offers two times stronger bass and improved voice recognition over its predecessor all wrapped up in a durable fabric top made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. 

You can use the Nest Mini as a smart assistant to ask about the weather, get sports results, news updates, manage your schedule and set alarms. You can also use it to control your smart home, from setting your thermostat to locking your front door. 

The speaker is also compatible with Google’s Chromecast, meaning you can use it to control your Chromecast TV or sync your Chromecast speakers. 

Trusted Reviews Home Technology Editor David Ludlow awarded the Google Nest Mini four stars in our review

“A slight improvement over the original speaker, the Google Nest Mini is a gentle evolution. We love the new wall-mount option, giving you more options of where to place the smart speaker, but the new touch controls are only of minor use. Improved bass response makes this speaker sound better than the original Google Home Mini but it’s still not ideal for listening to music and this is very much a smart speaker first. If you’ve got the original Mini there’s little to warrant you upgrading here; for new customers, this is the best small Google Assistant speaker”. 

If you’re looking for a small smart speaker at an affordable price, you can’t go wrong with this deal on the 2nd Gen Nest Mini. Pick up the device today through Currys PC World on eBay to save £30 and get it for just £19 with free delivery.

