Google Nest Hub is available for the lowest price ever, but act fast

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is now available for an all-time low of just $61 in the United States. That’s less than half of its original asking price of $149.

The formerly-named Google Home Hub can be nabbed for the new low price of $61 from the independent retailer Ratuken, with the aid of a 15% off couple code (SAVE15). You must log into your Ratuken account to be able to add the discount code.

The Nest Hub has a 7-inch display, voice controls via the Google Assistant and a responsive touchscreen. It has integrated YouTube app, dedicated smart home controls and a single full-range speaker. It also offers Bluetooth support for playing music from your smartphone.

Buy now: Google Next Hub for $61 (save $79) at Ratuken

In our review of the Google Nest Hub we awarded it 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. We recommended it as the smart display of choice for those seeking a reliable voice assistant with direct smart home control.

There’s a wide range of compatible third-party music services, support for recipe searches as well as the ability to make and receive calls. It’s also preferred to Echo devices when it comes to the power of the Assistant, powered by Google Search It’s far more accurate than Alexa when finding local businesses and answering generic questions.

There’s no webcam on this Nest Hub model, so it may be preferable to other smart displays from a privacy standpoint, but there are a pair of far-field microphones to heed your voice commands.

We’re not sure how long this deal is going to remain available for and Ratuken is limiting purchases to one per person. However, if you’re looking for a well-rounded smart display that offers the power of the Google Assistant, you’re unlikely to find a better deal.

