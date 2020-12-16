Looking to buy a solid smart speaker for Christmas at a reasonable price? Look no further than this swift price drop on the Google Nest Audio, courtesy of Argos’ eBay store.

The retailer has knocked £20 off the speaker, bringing it down to the same price that it went for over Black Friday – so if you missed out the first time, now’s your chance to bag the bargain once more. Having only debuted in September, the Nest Audio is still the latest speaker in Google’s Nest series, so you can rest assured that you’re also getting up-to-date tech along with the deal.

Deal: Google Nest Audio smart speaker for just £69.99 (was £89.99)

Acting as the successor to the original Google Home, the Google Nest Audio does away with the half-plastic aeshetic of its predecessor – going all in on the mesh design to create a speaker that effortlessly blends in with whatever décor it’s placed against.

As the name implies however, the Nest Audio has a greater emphasis on sound quality, packing a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter for a larger than life experience. The new tech allows basslines to feel more prevalent, while kick pedals and drum beats come through with a great deal of tenacity.

Take it from someone who recently set-up a Nest Audio speaker in his home office – the jump in sound quality is noticeable and it’s far superior to what you might find on the smaller Google Nest Mini.

And yet, at just 6.89 inches high, the Nest Audio isn’t particularly obtrusive and can be easily placed on a desk or table without feeling like it’s taking up space unnecessarily.

In our four-star review for the speaker (with a Trusted Reviews Recommended award), Editor Alastair Stevenson detailed: “As to overall quality, compared to the older Echo and Home speakers, the Nest Audio is a definite step in the right direction and good enough for most casual listeners. Listening to music at sensible volumes, vocals are clear, and the audio is suitably detailed.”

Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with this great Google Nest Audio deal.

