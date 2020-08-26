Google Home Price Crash: Get Google’s smart speaker for just £39

You read that right – the fantastic Google Home smart speaker has dropped to its lowest price yet at just £39 via Currys PC World.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Google’s mainline smart speaker, so if you’ve been holding off, now is the time to buy. Whenever the speaker is on sale, it typically goes for around the £59 mark (down from £129), making this offer an absolute steal.

Google Home Price Drop Google Home Smart Speaker – White The Google Home smart speaker is now down to its lowest price yet at Currys PC World's eBay page. For a solid smart speaker on the cheap, this is the best deal out there right now. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

If you already have a smart speaker or a smart home ecosystem, then you’ll know exactly what to expect here. For everyone else, the Google Home brings the Google Assistant to life within a physical speaker.

Using your voice to control the device, you can ask the Google Home all sorts of questions ranging from the state of the weather, to the punctuality of your local train service. You can even use it to set multiple kitchen timers which – coming from someone who has a tendency to regularly burn meals – can be a Godsend.

Where the Google Home really comes into its own however is when you sync it up with a range of smart home devices. For instance, if you have a Philips Hue lighting system at home, you can use the Google Home to control said system with just your voice. Once you see it in action, you’ll never reach for the light switch ever again.

Of course, the Google Home is also a solid speaker for listening to music. Just let the Google Assistant know what you’d like to listen to and that’s it. As a means of keeping some background music going while you’ve got guests over, the Google Home couldn’t be simpler.

Google Home Price Drop Google Home Smart Speaker – White The Google Home smart speaker is now down to its lowest price yet at Currys PC World's eBay page. For a solid smart speaker on the cheap, this is the best deal out there right now. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

In our four-star review for the device, we surmised: “Google Home remains a great product and, in many ways, the Google Assistant is easier to talk to and gives better results than Amazon Alexa. Whether it’s the right product for you comes down to what you want to achieve… if you want a powerful voice assistant with control for Chromecast and a few smart home products, Google Home certainly does the job.”

At such a low price, it’s hard to see this deal sticking around for too long, so be sure to pounce while it’s still available.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…