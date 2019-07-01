Massive Google Home discounts are stealing Prime Day’s thunder

Retailers are becoming wise to Prime Day, with many holding pre-emptive sales hoping to grab shopping budgets before Amazon unleashes its deals from July 15.

Even Google is at it, with the range of Google Home smart speakers and displays available at a massive discount, ahead of Amazon placing its Echo devices on sale later this month.

Google’s 4th of July Sale is available at a number of retailers in the United States, with the headline deal a Google Home Max for just $249.99 .

That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the larger speaker, that’s more of a rival to Apple’s HomePod than other smart speakers on the market. The list price is $399, but we’ve seen it for $299 in recent times. That deal is being offered by both Walmart, the Google Store and B&H.

Meanwhile, there are some familiar deals on the regular Google Home, which is $69 at Walmart compared to the regular $99 asking price. The Google Home Mini is just $25, compared is practically half price, while the Nest Hub aka Google Home Hub) which was heavily discounted last week, but is also down somewhat on the regular asking price of $129.

Here are some quick links to the pick of the deals:

The deals run from today until July 17, which is conveniently the day after the Prime Day sales come to an end. The pick of the deals is definitely the Google Home Max which earned a 4/5 star score from Trusted Reviews.

Our reviewer wrote: “As a smart speaker that’s capable of high-quality music, there’s nothing out there with the same level of function. The Apple HomePod sounds great, but Siri isn’t as accomplished as the Google Assistant; the Sonos One loses some of the features of Echo devices, and doesn’t sound as good.”

