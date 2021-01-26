Want to add a smart display into your smart home fixture without breaking the bank? This limited time offer on the Google Home Hub is just too good to miss.

Originally going for £139 at launch, the very same Google-Assistant powered smart display can be yours for just £49.95 instead – that’s a huge £89 saving to be had. The models in question are in a like-new condition, and have been given a Grade A certification by Google itself to verify their quality.

Deal: Google Home Hub smart display for just £49.95 (£139 brand new)

Google doesn’t have quite as many smart displays in its line-up as Amazon does, which is why it’s rare to see such a huge price drop for one of its products.

Unlike a standard smart speaker, a smart display can offer you a visual panel of smart home controls immediately, so if you want to make some quick changes without using your voice, you have the option to do so.

As you can imagine however, there are plenty more things you can do with a smart display in the home. The Home Hub has the ability to display content from YouTube and Netflix, giving you the chance to catch up with your favourite films and TV shows right there on the provided seven-inch display.

Speaking from experience, this feature can be quite handy to have as a means of distraction whilst washing up the dishes or putting together the ingredients for dinner.

The visual aspect of the Home Hub also gives you an additional means of viewing the live video footage from any smart doorbells or security cameras.

With a high 4.5/5 rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, we surmised in our review: “The Google Home Hub (and third-party smart displays) fill in a gap with the Google Assistant. Having video, pictures and a touchscreen display, as well as voice responses, is a compelling package. With the power of Google Search and Maps, the Home Hub gives more nuanced and useful responses to many searches than Alexa does.”

According to the product page, stock is already running low for the Google Home Hub, leaving precious time left if you want to bag this fantastic deal for yourself.

