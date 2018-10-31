Google Home Black Friday Deals: What to expect and deals live now

Black Friday Google Home Deals: We round up what you can expect from this year’s Black Friday sale for anyone looking to bring Google Assistant into their home.

As one of the two biggest players on the smart home assistant market (the other one begins with an ‘A’), Google has produced several compelling speaker systems.

Starting with the Google Home in 2016 and running through the Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, and Google Home Hub, each device is a showcase for the company’s peerless software and AI smarts.

If you want to see that technology at work in your own home, it doesn’t cost too much money. If you wait until Black Friday, it’s likely to cost even less.

Black Friday Google Home deals

This year Black Friday takes place on November 23. We run through the whys, whats and wheres of this unique sales day in our dedicated Black Friday 2018 UK guide.

But what can we expect from Google’s home assistant department this year?

Some major savings, judging from Black Friday 2017. Last year, Google dropped the price of its Google Home speaker to £79, which was a saving of £50.

The Google Home Mini also saw its price slashed, from £49 to £34.

We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see similar savings for Black Friday 2018, though there could be even more on offer with the recent new releases being discounted, too. Since last year’s event Google has launched the Google Home Hub. We may also see a price slash on the Google Home Max, which has been on the market for over a year now.

Google Home deals live right now

When it comes down to it, there’s never a bad time to buy a new Google Home speaker. We’re big fans of Google’s approach to home assistance, and its devices typically represent excellent value for money.

Whether you’re after the Google Home, Google Home Mini, the Google Home Max or the new Google Home Hub, here are the best Google Home deals available right now.

All prices were correct at time of publishing but you won’t want to delay as many of these bargains quickly return to their regular price.

Google Home

The Google Home is original Google speaker, a compact cylindrical speaker with in-built voice-activated AI that responds to your every request. The best thing is, because Google’s software smarts are at the core of the Google Home experience, it keeps getting better and better.

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Google Home. It doesn’t output the same level of sound, but it’s got exactly the same Google Assistant AI smarts and nifty touch controls.

Google Home Max

The Google Home Max pumps up the volume for a bigger audible punch. Again, it’s all about those Google Assistant smarts, but here the output is amped up to a frankly alarming degree thanks to two 4.5in high-excursion woofers and two 0.7in custom tweeters.

Google Home Hub

As the most recent addition to the range, the Google Home Hub adds a 7-inch screen. It’s arguably the most accomplished Google Home device yet, pulling Google’s more visual services into the equation.

