Need help with your ‘New Year, new you’ goals? Amazon’s got just the thing, having slashed the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to just £89.

Originally retailing for a whopping £249, the Fossil Sport has plummeted to its lowest price ever – perfect timing for the January fitness craze. At just £89, it’s even cheaper than some of the entry-level Fitbit fitness trackers, making for a deal that’s just too good to pass up.

If you’re serious about getting fit in 2020, then you’re going to need some serious tech to help you with your ambition. With that in mind, it only makes sense to invest in a proper sports smartwatch, especially when one is going for such a cheap rate.

Working in tandem with Google Fit and its easy to understand fitness data, the Fossil Sport automatically syncs your activity with your smartphone, so you can always keep a close eye on your progress.

Packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that you’ll find on other recent smartwatches, navigating through the Fossil Sport’s menus is an absolute breeze, with a quick and responsive touchscreen to boot.

Plus, thanks to Fossil’s experience in developing more traditional smartwatches, the Fossil Sport benefits from having more ‘smart features’ than most other fitness devices.

For example, the Fossil Sport is fully compatible with NFC and Google Pay – handy when you need to pick up a post-workout snack and you’ve left your wallet at the office.

Weighing in at just 250 grams, you’ll oftentimes forget that the Fossil Sport is even on your wrist. Take it from me, the last thing you want to be reminded of during an intense workout is that there’s a cumbersome piece of tech strapped to your wrist.

At its lowest price ever, this incredible offer on the Fossil Sport smartwatch won’t be around for long – so if you fancy bagging an absolute fitness bargain, now’s the time to pounce.

