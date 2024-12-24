Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Give yourself a (very) late Christmas present with these 5-star earbuds

Jon Mundy

It’s Christmas Eve, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to a very late present now that the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds are this cheap.

Amazon is selling the fabulous Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 for just $199.99 / £179.99 right now. That’s a saving of $/£80, or 29 and 31%, on a $279.99 / £259.99 RRP.

Driving home what a special deal this is, only two of the four colours are available at this price: Titanium Black and Soft White.

It’s a great price for a premium set of earbuds that only came to market earlier this year. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 have it all – spatial sound, active noise cancellation, extensive battery life, and an unusually clever case.

The new LE Audio Smart Case lets you plug the case into an audio source using a 3.5mm connector, turning that case into a high quality (but still technically wireless) transmitter to the earbuds.

Our Av Editor, Kob Monney was really impressed with the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 when he reviewed them a few months back. “Jabra’s swansong Elite true wireless are the best ones its produced, with better sound than the previous model, better noise-cancellation, and new features that expand its use, especially if you’re travelling,” he concluded in his 5-star review.

What’s this about a swansong, you ask? Jabra is pulling out of the consumer headphones market, sadly. While it consistently turns out fabulous products like this one, it seems the competition is too fierce and the margins too low.

Don’t worry, it’ll still be around for ongoing support and the like. The company itself is going nowhere. But this could be the last chance to grab a set of true wireless earbuds from one of the earliest standard bearers in the category.

If you really wanted a set of earbuds that are comfortable, sound great, and pack decent ANC this Christmas, check out this Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 deal.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

