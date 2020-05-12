Get a further reduction on your shiny new Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine with the secret discount code SAMSUNG20.

You can’t put a price on that first dreamy scent of freshly washed linen, though Currys PC World certainly is trying to with this £70 price dive.

Usually retailing at £399, the Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine has already had a squeaky clean £50 discounted. However, it gets better. By using the discount code SAMSUNG20, you can save a further £20, bringing this slick washing machine down to only £329.

When it comes to large appliances like this for your home, there are a lot of boxes that need ticking, as well as a price that fits your budget, whilst offering assurance, it won’t be kicking the bucket within the next year or two. Luckily, alongside this fantastic saving, Currys PC World is also offering an extended five-year guarantee free of charge on your Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine purchase.

That moves onto the next box. The clue is in the title, the Samsung Ecobubble works efficiently, a saving grace to your electricity bill, whilst also producing a sparkling finish on your white wash and other garments. For those environmental enthusiasts, this also translates to more optimal performance for looking after our earth, achieving a quality wash without sacrifice to your undergarments. But how does it do this? Combining air, water and detergent, the Ecobubble is able to wash at cooler temperatures, not wasting sacred energy on heating up water.

In terms of that interesting ‘bubble’ addition, the Samsung Ecobubble also boasts a special bubble soak, which offers an interesting, effective cycle for getting tricky stains out of your clothes.

Other features of the Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine also include a 2kg load quick wash, which will spin through your clothes in 15 minutes when you’re in a rush.

What’s more, the Samsung Ecobubble comes with its StayClean Drawer, automatically cleaning the draw you put your detergent in so you’re not left scrubbing remnants before piling in your next load of laundry. SmartCheck also allows you to troubleshoot any issues and easily rectify using the accompanying smartphone app.

Sleek in technology and design, the Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine is one to have in your home, now down to only £329 when you make use of the discount code SAMSUNG20 at the checkout for your extra saving.

