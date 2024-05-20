Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Giffgaff has just dropped an absolute bargain for any iPhone users looking to upgrade their handset to a newer model.

It’s now possible to pick up a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro in ‘like new’ condition for just £749, a whole £50 cheaper than buying the iPhone 15 and a whopping £250 cheaper than picking up a new iPhone 15 Pro from the Apple Store.

No matter how you look at it, this is an instant winner and to sweeten the deal even further, Giffgaff even throws in a two-year warranty on its ‘like new’ phones for added peace of mind.

iPhone 15 Pro for just £749

iPhone 15 Pro for just £749

Giffgaff is now selling the iPhone 15 Pro refurbished in ‘like new’ condition for £50 less than the brand-new price of the iPhone 15.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Just £749
View Deal

Given that the device scored a high four-star rating in our review, it’s no secret that the iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best handsets you can buy in 2024 but there are tons of great features to explore here, particularly if you’re coming from a much older device.

Thanks to the A17 Pro chip found inside the phone, the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of showing off iOS in its fastest and most powerful form to date. Not only does everything run buttery smooth as you jump from app to app, but the phone is now powerful enough to run certain triple-A games on device.

Big blockbuster titles like Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are playable natively, without the need for a cloud service to be brought into the mix. Simply put, if you love a bit of handheld gaming then you won’t find a better phone (aside from maybe the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

With its variable refresh rate and Dynamic Island camera cut-out, the 15 Pro’s display is also a work of art, being incredibly easy on the eyes whether you’re catching up on some Netflix or reading the latest expose in Apple News.

On the camera front, it’s another winner for Apple as our reviewer noted: “The iPhone 15 Pro, despite lacking the 1-inch sensor of some Android rivals, can slurp up plenty of light in a rather speedy fashion. Though you still get lens flaring from bright spots like streetlights, I think it’s one of the better options around for both colour accuracy and levels of detail.”

It’s also no slouch where video is concerned either, pumping out some of most stable and detail packed footage capable from a smartphone, so there’s plenty for content creators to enjoy here.

There are plenty more reasons as to why the iPhone 15 Pro is a worthy upgrade but when it’s going for less than the entry-level iPhone 15, there’s very little reason as to why you shouldn’t pick it up.

You might like…

Ninja’s 2-in-1 Toaster is going for a pittance

Ninja’s 2-in-1 Toaster is going for a pittance

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Call of Duty 2024 will be an Xbox Game Pass release – report

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

Chris Smith 3 days ago
You can now get an LG TV for under £200

You can now get an LG TV for under £200

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The DJI Mini 3 drone is back to its lowest price yet

The DJI Mini 3 drone is back to its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words