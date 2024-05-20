Giffgaff is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for less than the iPhone 15

Giffgaff has just dropped an absolute bargain for any iPhone users looking to upgrade their handset to a newer model.

It’s now possible to pick up a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro in ‘like new’ condition for just £749, a whole £50 cheaper than buying the iPhone 15 and a whopping £250 cheaper than picking up a new iPhone 15 Pro from the Apple Store.

No matter how you look at it, this is an instant winner and to sweeten the deal even further, Giffgaff even throws in a two-year warranty on its ‘like new’ phones for added peace of mind.

Given that the device scored a high four-star rating in our review, it’s no secret that the iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best handsets you can buy in 2024 but there are tons of great features to explore here, particularly if you’re coming from a much older device.

Thanks to the A17 Pro chip found inside the phone, the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of showing off iOS in its fastest and most powerful form to date. Not only does everything run buttery smooth as you jump from app to app, but the phone is now powerful enough to run certain triple-A games on device.

Big blockbuster titles like Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are playable natively, without the need for a cloud service to be brought into the mix. Simply put, if you love a bit of handheld gaming then you won’t find a better phone (aside from maybe the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

With its variable refresh rate and Dynamic Island camera cut-out, the 15 Pro’s display is also a work of art, being incredibly easy on the eyes whether you’re catching up on some Netflix or reading the latest expose in Apple News.

On the camera front, it’s another winner for Apple as our reviewer noted: “The iPhone 15 Pro, despite lacking the 1-inch sensor of some Android rivals, can slurp up plenty of light in a rather speedy fashion. Though you still get lens flaring from bright spots like streetlights, I think it’s one of the better options around for both colour accuracy and levels of detail.”

It’s also no slouch where video is concerned either, pumping out some of most stable and detail packed footage capable from a smartphone, so there’s plenty for content creators to enjoy here.

There are plenty more reasons as to why the iPhone 15 Pro is a worthy upgrade but when it’s going for less than the entry-level iPhone 15, there’s very little reason as to why you shouldn’t pick it up.