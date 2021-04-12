Ghost of Tsushima just plummeted to £29.99 – get it while you can

The astounding Sony exclusive Ghost of Tsushima has just dropped to one of its lowest prices yet over at Currys PC World’s eBay store.

As the last major exclusive of the PS4’s library, Ghost of Tsushima is a must-have, and the best part is that if you have a PS5, you can enjoy an upscaled version of the game that runs at 60fps – so if you’ve yet to pick it up, now’s a great time to do so.

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) for just £29.99 from Currys PC World

The latest title from Sucker Punch Productions (the same folks behind the Sly Cooper and Infamous series), Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world adventure set in feudal Japan. Taking the role of Jin Sakai, a fearsome samurai who was believed to have perished in battle, but has now returned to protect the island of Tsushima at any cost.

Taking a great deal of inspiration from classic Japanese cinema, GoT’s open-world is a masterpiece of artistic design unto itself, and you’ll no doubt be using the game’s photo mode relentlessly to capture the perfect shot of Tsushima’s jaw-dropping landscape.

We scored the game with a well-earned four-star rating upon release and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, concluding: “Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent open-world adventure from Sucker Punch Productions which adds some innovative ideas to a fairly stagnant genre. The game’s depiction of the time period is generic and inoffensive, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a stunning visual showcase and a worthwhile swan song for the PS4.”

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) for just £29.99 from Currys PC World

Due to being the last major title on the PS4, the game’s price has rarely fluctuated since its release, and the current price of £29.99 is the cheapest we’ve seen it go for yet. If you like the idea of becoming a sword-wielding samurai from the comfort of your couch, then don’t let this fantastic deal on Ghost of Tsushima pass you by.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.