GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a beauty-obsessed loved one, then this deal on the cult classic GHD Original Hair Straighteners is sure to impress and save you money in the process.

Get the GHD Original Hair Straightener and Styler for just £109.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon and save just under a solid £30 off its usual price.

The iconic GHD Original Hair Styler is seeing a 21% price cut

The iconic GHD Original Hair Styler is seeing a 21% price cut

Create anything from smooth, sleek styles to mermaid waves and bouncy curls with the classic GHD Original Hair Straightener and Styler. Now just £109.99, we’d recommend acting fast for this limited time Amazon deal.

GHD is undoubtedly a household name and, since its launch back in 2001, the iconic Original Hair Straightener and Styler has remained a firm-favourite for anyone who likes to experiment with different styles. 

That’s not to say the Original Hair Straightener hasn’t undergone thoughtful updates in the last twenty years or so. Rather than relying on extreme heat that causes damage, the Original sports single-zone technology which controls and maintains a maximum temperature of 185°C across both plates to ensures styles last all day but without causing damage.

Even with this in mind, GHD still advises that you add heat protection to your hair before applying any heat. 

The ceramic floating plates are smooth with a gloss coating that provides enhanced shine for all styles. Plus their rounded design with curved edges allows users to both straighten hair and create soft curls and waves too, all with just a flick and twist of the straighteners. 

Otherwise, the GHD Original Straighteners boast a super speedy 30 second heat up time, while its swivel cord allows for extra ease and flexibility when using the straighteners. Ever left the house in a rush and worried you left your straighteners plugged in? The Originals are now fitted with Sleep Mode which automatically turns your straighteners off if no activity is detected for 30 minutes.

Although we haven’t reviewed the GHD Original Straighteners ourselves, they currently boast a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 2180 customer reviews. Customers appreciate the hair straightener’s quality, functionality and find it produces sleek and smooth styles. 

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, or just want to treat yourself this Spring, this deal on the iconic GHD Original Straighteners should not be missed.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

