GHD’s pro-level hair straightener is at its lowest ever price

Enjoy salon quality hair styling at home, thanks to the GHD Gold Professional Hair Straighteners.

Save nearly £60 and get the GHD Gold Professional Hair Straighteners for just £129.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. We’d recommend acting fast on this one, as it’s the lowest we’ve seen the straighteners reach on Amazon.

Enjoy salon-quality hair at home with GHD’s Pro-level straighteners Save over £60 off and get the GHD Gold Professional Hair Straighteners for just £129.99 on Amazon, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen the hair tool reach. Amazon

Was £189

Now £129.99 View Deal

Easily one of the most iconic hair styling brands and a firm favourite around the UK, GHD’s Gold Professional Hair Straighteners are perfect for anyone who wants to create shiny, sleek styles in the comfort of their own home.

Promising up to 65% more shine than naturally dried hair, the Gold Professionals sport GHD’s clever dual-zone technology which uses two heat sensors to maintain the straightener’s optimum styling temperature. In fact, heat is monitored up to 200x per second to ensure the tool doesn’t exceed 185°C.

The result? Perfectly smoothed hair without relying on extreme heat that causes dryness and damage.

Even with this in mind, it is still advised that you add heat protection to your hair before styling.

Otherwise, the Gold Professional Straightener is fitted with numerous thoughtful touches that make using the device that much easier. There’s the useful Sleep Mode which automatically turns the straighteners off if they’re not used for 30 minutes, plus a super speedy 25-second heat up time too.

Styling on the go? GHD also includes a protective plate guard which allows you to cover the straightener’s heated plates immediately after use.

Although we haven’t reviewed the GHD Gold Professional Hair Straighteners ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 2029 customer reviews. Customers praise the straighteners and find it’s easy to use and effective, able to straighten hair “beautifully” while leaving it smooth.

Whether you’re stuck on what to buy for a beauty-obsessed loved one or you just want a better way to keep your hair looking healthy, shiny and smooth, this deal on the GHD Gold Professional Hair Straightener is not to be missed.