Amazon has slashed the price of the Panasonic UB150 4K UHD player to the lowest price its been all year.

The UB-150 was released in 2019 and the cheapest we ever saw it for was £99, just shy of the price it’s currently going for. If you miss out during last year’s sale then this Prime Day deal is just the ticket, making it one of the lowest prices that Panasonic’s budget-priced 4K player has reached.

Deal: Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray player for just £109 (was £169)

The UB150 supports the HDR10 and HLG and HDR10+. This uses an extra layer of metadata to tweak the brightness of a film on a scene-by-scene basis to produce an image that’s closer to the filmmaker’s intentions. If you have a TV that supports HDR10+ (a number that includes Samsung, Hisense, Panasonic and TCL), then with this 4K player they’ll be better able to display optimised HDR images.

The UB150 can passthrough Dolby Atmos soundtracks and can also work the same trick with any disc that supports DTS:X. In terms of connections there are dual HDMI outputs: one for video and one for audio.

Support for Hi-res audio is included and for anyone still hanging on to 3D Blu-rays (and a 3D TV to go with it), then the UB150 is also compatible with 3D discs, keeping that format alive a little bit longer.#

We reviewed the player in December 2019, giving it four stars and a Recommended badge. While there are players capable of better image quality, none are as cheap, and that makes the UB150 a great choice for those that want to start a 4K Blu-ray collection without spending too much.

