Get this 58-inch Hisense A7100 4K TV for less than £350

Looking for a big-screen 4K TV but don’t have the funds to go for the big brands? Hisense and eBay have stepped in with this doozy of a deal.

The Hisense A7100 had a starting price of around £400, but with the code PROMO8 entered in the checkout process on eBay, you can bring that price down to £349.57.

Deal: Hisense 58-inch A7100 4K TV for £349.57 with code PROMO8 (RRP is £399.97)

To caveat this, eBay lists it as a Certified Refurbished to A1 grading , and if you’re not familiar with that wording, it means that his Hisense TV is “as good as new”, and was return virtually unused or just taken out of the box. If you’re still a little worried, then it’s worth knowing that each product has been tested to ensure it works and has been returned to factory setting state.

The Hisense A7100 range is towards the lower end of the Chinese brand’s 2020 4K TV range. Despite the lack of advanced features, if all you’re concerned is watching TV and streaming content, then the Hisense should suit you well.

Features include Freeview Play support, which brings the UK catch-up apps such as BBC iPlayer and All4 into view. Hisense’s VIDAA U interface supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Rakuten TV. Alexa is built-in – as long as you download the Remote NOW app.

Picture and sound-wise, you’ve got 4K HDR and HLG support (the latter useful for BBC iPlayer or if you’ve got a Sky Q box). The UHD AI upscaler takes sub-4K content to near 4K quality. The set’s Sports Mode adjusts picture and sound quality for a more optimal experience when watching sports such as football – handy for the upcoming Euro 2020 2021 tournament. Gaming-wise, Hisense rates the TV as producing an input lag below 20ms. Considering how good Hisense’s TVs have been in this regard, you can bet that latency is close to around 10ms.

And let’s not forget the main appeal of this TV, which is a 58-inch screen for under £350. We’ve not seen too many big-screen TVs hit that low price, so if you’re not fussed by advanced features and simply want a big display for screening films, sports and TV shows, this deal will ensure you won’t have to pay much for the privilege.

