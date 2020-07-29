Get this 40” 4K TV with Android TV for just £269.10 for a limited time

eBay’s just dropped a brand new 10% off code, letting you snap up this already reduced Sharp 40” 4K TV with Android TV built-in for just £269.10.

If you’ve been holding out for a Smart TV on the cheap, or fancy getting a spare TV for another room in the house, this incredible offer from Crampton & Moore’s eBay storefront shouldn’t be missed. The TV in question was already reduced from £329 down to £299, but getting that extra 10% discount on top makes this offer too good to pass up.

With the Sharp 4T-C40BL2KF2AB, you’ll be able to stream films and TV shows in 4K resolution, the new standard in consumer content. The biggest feature however is the inclusion of Android TV as the set’s operating system, which comes with a ton of options not usually found in TVs around this price point.

For starters, Android TV utilises the Google Assistant for voice navigation, getting you straight to the content you want without having to faff around with outdated remote controls.

As you might expect, Android TV also integrates the sharing features of Google Chromecast, so you can beam content directly to your TV from your phone. Take it from me, this is a lot more convenient than having your friends crane their necks around your phone to see the latest YouTube meme compilation you’ve been blabbering on about.

There’s also something to be said for the layout of Android TV, which tries to make the navigation experience as seamless as possible. For instance, as you decide which app to boot, Android TV will you highlights from each service, allowing you to skip several steps and jump straight into the content you want to watch. It sounds simplistic, but it makes for a far more streamlined experience.

To make sure you receive the full discount, don’t forget to use the code PACKUP10 at the checkout. The code is only available until August 1st, so if you do fancy bagging a 4K Smart TV on the cheap, then there’s no time like the present.

