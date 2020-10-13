Get the Xbox One S 1TB and Game Pass for just £199.99 this Prime Day

Prime Day 2020 has arrived and we’ve already spotted a fantastic deal on the Xbox One S. Pick up the 1TB version of the console in White and get one month of Game Pass and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold all for just £199.99.

On any other day of the year, the Xbox One S will set you back £249.99. Luckily, Prime Day means a chance to bag the console for £50 less – that’s a 20% saving on the four star console.

Deal: Save 20% on the Xbox One S with one month of Game Pass

The One S is the 2016 upgrade to the Xbox One. The console shares a lot of similarities with 2013’s Xbox One, wrapped up in a smaller and slicker package. The biggest upgrades to its predecessor include the addition of 4K and HDR, allowing the One S to match the resolution and contrast available on newer TVs.

The Xbox One S is also capable of playing Blu-ray discs in 4K, making it an excellent addition to movie nights and a really affordable way to enjoy 4K content.

The console comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass for access to a library of over 100 games and 14 days of Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer gaming.

In our review of the Xbox One S, Ced Yuen wrote:

“The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you’ll get from a console”.

Simply log in to Amazon Prime to take advantage of this incredible offer. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now to take advantage of all of this week’s Prime Day deals and access free premium delivery. If you choose to keep Prime once the month is over, you’ll be charged £7.99 a month.

Prime Day is a two-day event so make sure to act fast to save 20% and nab the Xbox One S, one month of Game Pass and two weeks of Xbox Live Gold for less than £200.

