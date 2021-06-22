Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the Shark WV200UK handheld vacuum for just £79.99

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Sometimes you just don’t need a full vacuum cleaner or even a regular cordless cleaner, and you just want something that you can grab and go for smaller spills. That’s where the Shark WV200UK comes in.

This handheld cleaner usually costs £129.99 but is currently on sale for the bargain price of £79.99, as an Amazon Prime Day deal.

In our Shark WV200UK review, we praised its raw power and ability to match a regular cordless cleaner despite being much smaller and lighter (it weighs just 1.3kg).

With this model, you get a charging stand, which doubles as an accessory holder, taking both the upholstery brush and the combination tool (crevice tool and dusting brush).

It has just a 0.25-litre dustbin, but that’s alright as this is designed for smaller jobs, emptying when you’re done. Battery life is just 8-minutes, which sounds bad but, again, is enough time to tackle jobs from picking up a spill in the kitchen to dealing with pet hair over the furniture.

There’s a two-battery version available, too, although you pay quite a bit extra and lose one of the tool storage slots to fit in an additional charging slot.

We originally said that this vacuum cleaner was a little expensive, but with this deal that’s not the case.

