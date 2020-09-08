Looking for a cheap way to smart-ify your old TV? The Roku Express streaming stick has you covered – now going for a steal at only £19.99.

Letting you dive into streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer and more, the Roku Express is a great little addition to any TV that doesn’t come with access to these services built-in.

Roku Express Price Drop Roku Express HD Streaming Stick Smart-ify your old TV with the Roku Express streaming stick, adding access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer and more. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

The only downside is that the Roku Express tops out at 1080p HD, and not 4K. Of course, this is only remiss if you actually have a 4K TV and in some cases (like Netflix), a 4K tier-subscription. Plus, opting for a 4K Roku streaming stick will set you back a bit more, defeating the point of why this £19.99 deal offers such great value for money.

With a lot similarities between streaming sticks, the one key feature is often the UI, and Roku OS is a shining example. Roku keeps things incredibly simple, using uncomplicated menus and bright thumbnails to get you to where you want to be quickly. It might not seem like the most elegant UI, but for an older generation, Roku’s offering is far more approachable.

In our 4.5-star review for the device, we surmised: “for £30, it’s hard to dispute what the Roku Express offers. With a comprehensive selection of apps, a straightforward interface and a neutral outlook, it challenges the Fire TV Stick and its more Amazon-focused experience.”

That verdict was attached to the streaming stick’s original £30 RRP, but being able to bag the same device for less than 20 quid is a no brainer. At such a cheap price, it’s also definitely worth a punt for any university students looking to have an affordable home entertainment set-up in their new dorm.

Roku Express Price Drop Roku Express HD Streaming Stick Smart-ify your old TV with the Roku Express streaming stick, adding access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer and more. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

There’s no telling when the deal will be around until, so if you do fancy bagging a Tuesday bargain, then it’s best not to wait around.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…