Get the Pixel Watch for just £199 with this epic deal

The Google Pixel Watch is a good companion for your Android smartphone and, at this price, it’s a good option for your bank balance.

Amazon is selling the first-gen Pixel Watch for just £199. That’s £140 off what you’d have paid for the wearable when it landed in late 2022.

Pixel Watch drops to a barely believable £199 The first-gen Pixel Watch is now just £199, which is £140 off the original asking price of £339. Snap up this limited time deal before its gone. Amazon

Save £140

Now £199 View Deal

You can also get free Prime delivery on this minimalistic circular timepiece, which means you’ll get it as soon as Sunday, or Saturday if you don’t have Prime and prefer to pay a delivery fee.

This offer is on the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, while you can also save on the LTE version for mobile connectivity if you opt for that model (£249, down from £379).

The Pixel Watch has a scratch resistant, Gorilla Glass coated 1.2-inch (41mm) curved AMOLED display, which has always-on capabilities.

This timepiece runs the revamped Wear OS operating system, which Google and its Fitbit offshoot created with a little help from Samsung, for a better UI experience and improved health tracking.

Speaking of health, there’s also a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) to measure for irregular heart rhythms. The rest of the health tracking is handled by Fitbit, which is a vast improvement on previous Wear OS watches.

Our reviewer reckons you should buy the Google-based answer to the Apple Watch: “If you want a sleek-looking Wear OS smartwatch: The software runs smooth, Wear OS looks nicer than it does on other Wear watches and that’s wrapped up in a small, but attractive design.”

Of course, the original has since been succeeded by the Pixel Watch 2 which improves in a number of ways. However, right now the price is right on the OG.