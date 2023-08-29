Get the Pixel Buds Pro for free with this superb Google Pixel 7 deal

Currys is running an unmissable deal where you can snap up the Pixel 7 handset and get the Pixel Pro Buds bundled in for free.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your phone as Currys is running this incredible deal on the Pixel 7. Simply pick up the Pixel 7 for £499 and get the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds for free, giving you an unbelievable saving of £199.

The Pixel 7 scored an impressive 4.5 stars from us thanks to its stylish design and fantastic camera. The 50-megapixel main sensor was jaw-droppingly good in most instances, with punchy yet not unnaturally vivid and highly detailed images produced across various lighting conditions.

The Google Tensor G2 chipset ensured that everything ran without a hitch, from in-camera software features like the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to various games. The performance overall was smooth and fluid, handling demanding apps and multitasking without breaking a sweat.

Turning towards the free gift in this deal, the Pixel Buds Pro scored 4 stars from us due to the comfortable design and solid audio. The sound quality was on par with the AirPods Pro in a lot of instances, with bright, poppy and bassy tunes being delivered with a lot of ferocity, making for a very immersive experience.

They also come with ANC (active noise cancellation) which is very capable of blocking out basic noises that can annoy you during the day. If you do want the outside world to leak in, turning on transparency mode can be done with the flick of a button, ideal for scenarios where you can’t be completely tuned out.

Overall, this is one of the best mobile phone deals on the market right now and perfect for any Android lovers who want to upgrade their phone and audio experience. We can’t guarantee that this deal with stick around for much longer, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s too late.