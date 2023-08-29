Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the Pixel Buds Pro for free with this superb Google Pixel 7 deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Currys is running an unmissable deal where you can snap up the Pixel 7 handset and get the Pixel Pro Buds bundled in for free.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your phone as Currys is running this incredible deal on the Pixel 7. Simply pick up the Pixel 7 for £499 and get the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds for free, giving you an unbelievable saving of £199. 

The Pixel 7 scored an impressive 4.5 stars from us thanks to its stylish design and fantastic camera. The 50-megapixel main sensor was jaw-droppingly good in most instances, with punchy yet not unnaturally vivid and highly detailed images produced across various lighting conditions. 

The Google Tensor G2 chipset ensured that everything ran without a hitch, from in-camera software features like the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to various games. The performance overall was smooth and fluid, handling demanding apps and multitasking without breaking a sweat. 

Buy the Google Pixel 7 and get the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds thrown in for free

Buy the Google Pixel 7 and get the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds thrown in for free

Act fast to take advantage of this fantastic bundle offer from Currys; simply pick up the Pixel 7 handset for £499 and get the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds thrown in for free.

  • Currys
  • Free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds
  • Just £499 for the Google Pixel 7
View Deal

Turning towards the free gift in this deal, the Pixel Buds Pro scored 4 stars from us due to the comfortable design and solid audio. The sound quality was on par with the AirPods Pro in a lot of instances, with bright, poppy and bassy tunes being delivered with a lot of ferocity, making for a very immersive experience. 

They also come with ANC (active noise cancellation) which is very capable of blocking out basic noises that can annoy you during the day. If you do want the outside world to leak in, turning on transparency mode can be done with the flick of a button, ideal for scenarios where you can’t be completely tuned out. 

Overall, this is one of the best mobile phone deals on the market right now and perfect for any Android lovers who want to upgrade their phone and audio experience. We can’t guarantee that this deal with stick around for much longer, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s too late. 

You might like…

Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Save over 20% on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
The Ticwatch Pro 5 finally has a discount, and it’s a big one

The Ticwatch Pro 5 finally has a discount, and it’s a big one

Chris Smith 4 days ago
The Asus Zenbook Duo now has an epic limited-time offer

The Asus Zenbook Duo now has an epic limited-time offer

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
EE’s S23 Ultra with unlimited data combo is the deal to beat

EE’s S23 Ultra with unlimited data combo is the deal to beat

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Currys’ phenomenal PS5 bundle is back in stock

Currys’ phenomenal PS5 bundle is back in stock

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.