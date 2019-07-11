You can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Starter Kit for a meagre £89.99 thanks to this stellar early Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal saves you a whopping £78 on the kit’s regular RRP and is a cracking way to start or expand any smart home setup.

The kit bundles Amazon’s micro Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker and the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Starter Kit, which includes a smart hub and three bulbs.

The combined package is excellent value and lets you grab two of our favourite bits of smart home kit on the cheap.

For those that missed it the Echo Dot is the smallest smart speaker in Amazon’s current line-up. The tiny package lets you listen to music, quiz Alexa and control your smart home kit using voice commands. It’s one of the highest scoring smart speakers we’ve reviewed nabbing a top-notch 4.5/5 during testing.

As we noted in our Echo Dot (3rd Gen) review:

“The Amazon Echo Dot is simply a better device than the standard Amazon Echo. It does everything its big brother does, but offers greater versatility and it costs half of the price. If you’re after a voice assistant to take control of your home, or even if you’re just curious to take a peek at the future of home automation, this is a no-brainer.”

Philips Hue is an equally impressive bit of kit. The smart lights offer a quick and easy way to set the mood in any home environment and come with a wealth of great smart features, including IFTTT (If This Then That) and stellar third party hardware support.

As we noted in our Philips Hue review:

“There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond.”

This makes it the perfect companion for the Echo Spot and this deal an absolute shut up and take my money purchase.

