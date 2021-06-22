Get the perfect blend of price and performance with this Ninja BN800UK deal

The eternal question of buying kitchen appliances is, do you need a food processor or a blender? Why not get both with this fantastic 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UK deal.

Normally selling for £199, the food processor and blender is now £119.99 for today only, part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This model ships with a standard food processor bowl and blades, so you can take care of larger items and chopping ingredients for cooking. Then, you get a blender jug, so you can make all of your favourite drinks, from smoothies to milkshakes. And, you even get a personal travel cup, too, so you can make a drink and then take it with you.

There’s a powerful 1200W motor base that makes short work of any ingredient. In our Ninja BN800UK review we praised the machine’s ability to deal with even the toughest ingredients, turning ice into slush and even blending the tough core of a pineapple for our test smoothie.

With AutoIQ programmes, many common tasks (blend, chop, puree, etc) can be done at the touch of a button, so there’s no guess work or fiddling with motor speeds to get the perfect results.

Our one complaint was that this machine was a little loud, but that was forgiveable at full price; at this price, the BN800UK is an excellent deal.