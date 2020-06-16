Keen to explore The Isle of Armor but don’t fancy spending the £26.99 asking price on the Nintendo eShop? You’re in luck, ShopTo’s slashed the cost of the new Expansion Pass to just £19.85 – the cheapest price around.

Let’s face it, if you loved Pokemon Sword and Shield, there’s no way you’re going to let this brand new Expansion Pass slip on by. After all, the add-on seems to finally be righting some wrongs in the form of introducing classic (and even some new) Pokemon to the mix, making up for that whole ‘dexit’ debacle.

While Nintendo has already started adding some classic Pokemon back into Sword and Shield, nabbing the Expansion Pass will grant you access to some iconic critters like Electabuzz, Scyther and Azurill (too cute). That’s without mentioning the brand new legendary fighting Pokemon – Kubfu – that can be picked up in The Isle of Armor.

Of course, one of the best things about this Expansion Pass is that it’s a two-part deal. Sometime during the Autumn, players will be given access to a whole new area to explore: The Crown Tundra. Judging by the expansion’s trailers, the Crown Tundra takes great inspiration from the United Kingdom’s snowier locales, so be sure to pack a scarf.

Both The Isle of Amor and The Crown Tundra seem to promise far more ‘Wild Areas’ to explore, presenting big open planes for Pokemon trainer’s to dive into in search of new Pokemon.

We loved Pokemon Sword and Shield when they came out, with our review stating: “Sword and Shield innovates within the franchise on so many levels it doesn’t need to hang desperately to the legacy of what came before it, carving a path in the region of Galar all of its own. Inspired by the United Kingdom, the continent you explore is positively vast, with massive cities, quaint towns and humble countryside plains being just some of the locales you’ll stumble upon.”

As the hype for Animal Crossing dies down, what better time to jump back into another Switch classic with this superb deal on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass?

