Get The Last of Us Part I for free with this amazing graphics card deal

We’ve come across this unmissable deal on the Radeon RX 7900 GPU which has a £100 discount with Overclockers.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your gaming set up then we definitely have the deal for you. Overclockers is currently selling the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card bundled with The Last of Us Part 1 for just £799.99, a huge deal when you consider that the RX 7900 usually retails for £899.

So not only are you getting a huge discount on the RX 7900 XT, but you’re essentially getting one of the best games of this generation for free since The Last of Us Part 1 costs £49.99 to purchase from Steam.

While we have not reviewed the RX 7900 personally, we can see from the reviews on Overclockers that this GPU is more than capable of powering your gaming setup. One five-star review claims that this card “performs amazingly” and is more than capable of tackling triple-A titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil 7. 

Treat yourself to a new GPU and new game with this fantastic bundle

If you’re looking for an excuse to play The Last of Us Part 1 then we have you covered with this fantastic bundle deal from Overclockers.

  • Comes bundled with The Last of Us Part 1
  • Just £799.99
The RX 7900 XT features boost clock speeds of up to 2400MHz as well as AMD RDNA 3 chipset technology, which allows gamers to take advantage of boosted frame rates thanks to AMD FidelityFX and Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies for a silky smooth gaming experience. 

Turning to The Last of Us Part 1, it’s featured on almost all of our Best Gaming Lists at one point or another thanks to its impressive 4.5-star rating. It features an incredible story that is still worth revisiting all this time later, regardless of if you’ve played it before. 

We thought that the graphics in this game were impeccable, with vast amounts of detail in every single scene. Our reviewer noted that there is so much depth in the details of Part 1 that you can easily spend several hours just admiring the efforts of the art department, with the graphics also doing wonders for how immersed you feel within the post-apocalyptic world. 

We don’t know when Overclockers will stop running this deal, but we imagine that this will be a very popular offer. Upgrade your PC and get stuck into one of the most iconic games on the market with this bargain, just make sure you don’t wait too long and miss out. 

