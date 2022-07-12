Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Thanks to this unbelievable Prime Day deal on the Kindle Kids e-reader, now’s the perfect time to get your kids settled with some summer reading.

This Kindle e-reader is designed with kids in mind and typically goes for £99.99, but as part of the Prime Day bonanza it can be yours for the incredibly low price of just £49.99.

At that rate, you can essentially buy two Kindle Kids for the price of one, which is perfect if you’ve got several kids in need of something good to read this summer.

But what is it about the Kindle Kids that makes it a good buy for children? For starters, it comes with a case right out of the box so you don’t have to worry about the device getting the occasional knock in a backpack.

More importantly however, the device comes with a year’s access to Amazon Kids Plus which provides young readers with over a thousand books to choose from, including must-read titles like the Harry Potter series and Geek Girl.

Given that a year’s subscription to the service costs £47.88 (from a monthly cost of £3.99), that’s another epic saving to be had when picking up the Kindle Kids e-reader this Prime Day.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Kindle itself is designed to help young ones focus on their reading. With a black and white, glare-free screen that’s easy to read outdoors, the Kindle is easy on the eyes and better yet, it doesn’t bombard users with notifications and pop ups in the same way that a phone or a tablet might do so.

The overall experience ensures that kids aren’t distracted when they sit down to read, and they won’t be affected by any harmful backlighting either.

With over a thousand books from the get-go, the Kindle Kids was already an excellent buy for young children, but with a half price saving this Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.