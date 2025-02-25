Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing comes close to beating this iPhone 16e deal

Tempted to upgrade to the new iPhone 16e? We’ve got you covered with the best value deal currently going.

Even though the iPhone 16e is designed to be both a successor to the iPhone SE and stand as an ‘entry-level’ option in Apple’s line-up, there’s no denying that its £599 RRP is quite a bit more expensive than a lot of us were expecting it to be.

However, thanks to this incredible offer at Mobiles UK, you can now break down the cost to a more digestible form. Right now you can get the iPhone 16e with 100GB data for £339 upfront and only £14.99 a month. That’s the perfect payday offer to get a good chunk of the cost sorted upfront and retain a low monthly rate thereafter.

Break down the cost of the iPhone 16e

With a massive 100GB data included, this is the perfect deal for breaking down the cost of the iPhone 16e, making Apple’s entry-level phone even more affordable.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £339 upfront
  • Just £14.99/month
View Deal

Plus, it almost goes without saying but that 100GB allowance is more than enough for most people, offering near-endless amounts of scrolling through social media, streaming Netflix and relying on Google Maps the next time you get lost.

Back to the phone itself, while we have yet to review the iPhone 16e, Apple’s new handset certain offers up quite an interesting proposition to those who are looking to upgrade, or even move into Apple’s ecosystem for the first time.

Even though it is more expensive than the aforementioned iPhone SE, the 16e features greater parity with the rest of the iPhone 16 range. For starters, the phone boasts the powerful A18 Bionic chipset under the hood, which not only allows users to zip between apps incredibly quickly, but also indulge in everything that Apple Intelligence has to offer.

These features can range from writing tools to help you construct better worded emails, to creating eye-catching AI art via Image Playground. The software is still very much in its infancy but all rumours point towards a big update in the near future to make it more feature-rich.

There’s a single 48MP camera on the back which should capture far more detailed and colourful photos than the iPhone SE could ever hope to.

There’s a few new quality of life features over the SE as well, including the Action Button which lets you quickly select a function of your choosing, as well as the jump to USB-C charging.

As a means of enjoying the fruits of iOS at a cheaper price, there’s plenty to like about the iPhone 16e, particularly thanks to this deal.

