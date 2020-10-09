Looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds? In the lead up Prime Day on October 13th, Cambridge Audio has knocked down the price of its five-star Melomania 1, making an already inexpensive pair of wireless headphones even more affordable.

Before this deal the Melomania 1 could be had for £100. This £10 discount takes them under the £100 price point, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen the Melomania 1 at for several months.

The Melomania 1 were Cambridge Audio’s first stab at a true wireless earbuds, and they can be considered to be a resounding success.

They sound great – poised and energetic, with stacks of detail in the mid-range and an enjoyable treble performance. They’re well-balanced and with a good knack for rhythm, tempo and timing.

And what about the other features they have? Battery is very long, much more than either Apple or Sony in this category. You get nine hours from the earbuds and 45 in total with the charging case. They support aptX HD Bluetooth, which is a feature that’s not often seen in a pair of wireless earbuds at this price, and its appearance here means they can carry high-resolution audio files with ease. Bluetooth 5 is also supported and there’s room for voice assistants in Google Assistant and Siri integration.

Before the price drop they were already far less dear on the wallet than efforts by the likes of Apple, Sony and Sennheiser. With this reduction coming in, the Melomania 1 are an even more enticing proposition for those looking for an affordable true wireless headphone.

