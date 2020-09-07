If you’ve been waiting for a chance to upgrade from your dusty old hoover, then here it is. Through Dyson’s eBay store, you can bag the stellar V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum for just £170.99 (down from an RRP of £249.99).

While the deal in question is only available to refurbished stock, Dyson itself has refurbished these vacuums, ensuring that the company’s signature quality can still be found here.

In order to receive the full available discount, be sure to use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout. This code will bring the already reduced price down even further, letting you bag this incredible vacuum for a bargain.

Given how rare it is to see a fully-fledged Dyson vacuum like this go for such a low price, stock is already dwindling. Take it from us, Dyson offers like this only have a shelf life of just a few hours, so if you do fancy making use of it then there’s no time like the present.

While we have yet to review this particular V7 model, we do have plenty of experience with Dyson’s other V7 models, with the Animal and the Absolute versions receiving a 5-star and 4.5-star rating respectively.

The Motorhead version at the centre of this deal has received a whopping 5-star rating from 396 customer reviews however, with one happy customer proclaiming that that the vacuum is “nice and light and great for maintaining a clean house. It comes with three hose fittings which adds to its versatility. The battery lasts around 30 minutes on normal power as the product spec states.”

Let’s face it, vacuuming is hard enough, but the last thing you want is a lacklustre vacuum to slow you down. With this offer, there’s never been a better time to upgrade and get yourself a proper cordless vacuum to get the job done.

