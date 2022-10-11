 large image

Get the 4K Chromecast video streamer for just £35

Google has recently launched its HD streamer but the 4K HDR version is still available and with this Prime Day deal you can get it for the same price as the newer HD model.

The Chromecast with Google TV has been on sale before, most recently in the summer Prime Day extravaganza. This deal for Prime Day early access sees it drop down to similar prices, available to Prime members for £35, a saving of £24.99 from its listing price.

This Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best we’ve reviewed so far, scoring 4.5 out of 5 in our review. It has a wide library of apps, a list that includes the usual big hitters in Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+, along with music streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer and Tidal.

Depending on the resolution of your TV, you can view content in 4K or HD with HDR support available in the form of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. That covers all the major HDR formats, ensuring you can watch your favourite content in the best quality possible. HLG also covers the likes of iPlayer, so you can view the likes of Frozen Planet in all its 4K HDR glory.

There’s support for Dolby Atmos, so for those with a compatible home cinema set-up can listen in immersive 3D sound. The UI is a big improvement over the Android TV interface, and an aspect of the Chromecast streamer we singled out for praise, making it easier to find content, offering better suggestions as to what to watch and arranging content in a more detailed and accessible manner.

And of course, for those who use Google products like Nest, you can view camera feeds and control connected devices such as lights and thermostats from the comfort of your sofa.

Those are all great reasons to purchase the Chromecast with Google TV, but the best reason is of course the price. At its original price this one of the best streamers available, and at £35, Prime members won’t want to miss out on this deal.

